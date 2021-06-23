Moscow temperatures in June average about 22 C (72 F) and many residents weren’t adapting well.
“This is hell, plain hell,” said Tanya Tretyakova, who was seeking shade under a tree in central Moscow’s Muzeon park.
Another park visitor, however, was delighted. “I’m really enjoying it because I was born in Uzbekistan and I feel like I’m right at home,” said Alina Zhuyzik.
Vilfand took a broad, philosophical approach. “From my point of view, stationary stability is good in society ... For the atmosphere, stability is a bad factor,” he told the TV station Dozhd.