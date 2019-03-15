Here are 12 of the week’s best photos

Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane crash in Ethiopia, Beto O’Rourke enters the 2020 presidential race, Venezuelans collect water from sewerage canal during massive power outage, the Iditarod Dog Race and more images from around the world.

March 14, 2019 A relative of a victim throws dirt at her face after realizing there is nothing physical left of her loved one as she mourns at the scene where the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 on board southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethi­o­pia. Mulugeta Ayene/AP