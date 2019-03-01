Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

Night surfing in France, Nubian giraffe calf born at Prague zoo, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testifies on Capitol Hill, clashes over delivery of aid into Venezuela and more images from around the world.
Feb. 27, 2019A man surfs at night using a waterproof headlamp at Cap Frehel beach in Plevenon, France.Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images
NASA tried one last time to contact its record-setting Mars rover Opportunity, but declared it dead on Feb. 13, 2019, 15 years after arriving at the Red Planet. The solar-powered rover has been silent for eight months, victim of one of the most intense dust storms in decades.