Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

Celebrating during the Holi festival in India, the “worm moon”, opening of the ‘Vessel,’ a honeycomb-shaped sculpture in New York, historic flooding in the U.S. Midwest and more images from around the world.

March 21, 2019 People get covered with powdered colors to celebrate the Holi festival in Bangalore, India. Holi is observed at the end of the winter season on the last full moon day of the lunar month Phalguna, which usually falls in the later part of February or March. Jagadeesh Nv/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock