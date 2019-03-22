Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

Celebrating during the Holi festival in India, the “worm moon”, opening of the ‘Vessel,’ a honeycomb-shaped sculpture in New York, historic flooding in the U.S. Midwest and more images from around the world.
March 21, 2019People get covered with powdered colors to celebrate the Holi festival in Bangalore, India. Holi is observed at the end of the winter season on the last full moon day of the lunar month Phalguna, which usually falls in the later part of February or March.Jagadeesh Nv/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane crash in Ethiopia, Beto O’Rourke enters the 2020 presidential race, Venezuelans collect water from sewerage canal during massive power outage, the Iditarod Dog Race and more images from around the world.
NASA tried one last time to contact its record-setting Mars rover Opportunity, but declared it dead on Feb. 13, 2019, 15 years after arriving at the Red Planet. The solar-powered rover has been silent for eight months, victim of one of the most intense dust storms in decades.