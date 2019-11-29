Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

Three men exonerated after 36 years behind bars for wrongful murder conviction, celebration in Hong Kong after pro-Beijing politician loses election, military dog Conan visits the White House, the Thanksgiving holiday travel period begins in the U.S. Here’s a look at 11 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
Public impeachment hearings enter a second week in Washington, Chileans continue protesting social and economic inequality in their country, a dog befriends a giraffe in South Africa, and celebrations mark the 109th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution. Here?s a look at 13 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
Public impeachment hearings enter a second week in Washington, Chileans continue protesting social and economic inequality in their country, a dog befriends a giraffe in South Africa, and celebrations mark the 109th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution. Here?s a look at 13 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.