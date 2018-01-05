Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

Liwa Moreeb Dune festival, New Year’s Eve celebrations, Niagara Falls water freezes, ‘bomb cyclone’ winter storm and more images from around the world.
Jan. 5, 2018An Emirati man walks with a camel in the Liwa desert, west of Abu Dhabi, during the Liwa 2018 Moreeb Dune festival. The event, which attracts participants from around the Gulf region, hosts a variety of races including cars, bikes, falcons, camels and horses, alongside other activities aimed at promoting the country's folklore.Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images