Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch in California, the royal wedding in Windsor, Naval Academy plebes climb the Herndon Monument, HouleDouse band performs on slack lines in China and more images from around the world.

May 23, 2018 U.S. Air Force Academy cadets toss their hats as the Thunderbirds fly overhead during the cadets’ graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs. Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette/AP