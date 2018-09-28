Sections
Here are 16 of the week’s best photos
The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Christine Blasey Ford, Former first lady Michelle Obama meets with people at a rally to encourage voter registration and more images from around the world.
Sept. 23, 2018
People walk through the rain between fountains in Berlin.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Last week's best photos gallery
Chile’s 208th independence celebration, Hurricane Florence floods the Carolinas, Highline Extreme event in Switzerland and more images from around the world.
What life looks like for North Korea’s elite
From mass dances to going to the zoo, a glimpse inside the Hermit Kingdom.
What Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are doing since their wedding
The royal couple carry out engagements with the queen and other members of the House of Windsor in Britain.