Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

Actress Lori Loughlin faces charges in a college admissions cheating scheme, the Philippines observes Earth Hour, Lori Lightfoot becomes the first African American woman elected as Chicago mayor, and Washington cherry blossoms are in peak bloom.

March 30, 2019 Hannah Rice, 18, jumps from a stump after posing for a photograph next to a large bust of President Franklin D. Roosevelt while touring busts of U.S. p[residents in Williamsburg, Va. The statues were once part of an attraction called Presidents Park, which has since closed. Matt McClain/The Washington Post