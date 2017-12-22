Here are 20 of the week’s best photos

Russian Soyuz rocket launch, U.S. Congress passes sweeping tax bill, Amtrak train crash in Washington state, Catalans of Spain go to the polls and more images from around the world.
Dec. 17, 2017The Russian Soyuz booster rocket FG with the MS-07 spacecraft, carrying the expedition 54/55 crew members Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, NASA astronaut Scott Tingle and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, lifts off from the launchpad at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, for the International Space Station.Maxin Shipenk/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time. The program was hosted by television personality Kathie Lee Gifford and actor Dean Cain and featured performances by the Beach Boys, Jack Wagner, Wynonna Judd, Craig Campbell and others.