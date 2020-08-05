Police said they found several homemade explosive devices including two that appeared to have exploded. They said the bombs had damaged the ATM and the immediate area around it but hadn’t injured anybody.
The ATM stood at an exterior wall of the shopping center at an ANZ bank branch.
Police initially declined say what the devices were made from or to confirm that no money had been stolen, saying they would release more details later in the day.
Yolanda Julius, who lives across from the mall, told news agency RNZ that a loud bank woke up her and her husband at about 3:45 a.m. and she saw two people wearing black clothes running across the mall’s parking lot. She said their faces were covered.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.