Immigration authorities did not immediately respond to an email request for comment. Phone calls to the information office outside of business hours went unanswered.
“Very sad I won’t be able to continue reporting from Hong Kong. I loved getting to know the city and its people. I will miss you all,” Wong said in a message posted on Twitter.
Wong previously worked for the Financial Times and Reuters in China.
Many have worried about the erosion of press freedom in a city that was once a bastion for it.
In August last year, Hong Kong immigration authorities denied a visa to Aaron Mc Nicholas, an incoming editor for Hong Kong Free Press, an independent news outlet, without giving a reason.
In June, Apple Daily, the Chinese-language tabloid backed by pro-democracy billionaire Jimmy Lai, was forced to shut down after police froze $2.3 million of its assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives. Police also accused the individuals of foreign collusion to endanger national security.