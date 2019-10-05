

Anti-government protesters wearing masks march during a protest in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district on Saturday. (Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)

This major financial hub and usually vibrant city of 7 million was reduced to confusion and quiet on Saturday morning, as Hong Kong woke to find its entire subway system shut down, buses disrupted and supermarkets and malls shuttered in anticipation of more protests.

The semiautonomous Chinese territory is on edge after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced she would invoke rarely used emergency powers to ban masks at protests, a decision that immediately intensified anger and unrest on city streets. On Friday night, a peaceful march through the city spiraled into pockets of riots, as protesters torched subway stations and businesses linked to pro-Beijing tycoons.

Glass shards remained scattered across pavements the next day from shops that had been vandalized and smashed up. The MTR Corporation, which operates the city’s rail network, said it had to shut the entire network after “the outbreak of violence and multiple districts” and had to ensure the safety of their staff. The unprecedented move was in effect for all of Saturday.

Even always-reliable 7-Eleven convenience stores would be closed at of 5 p.m., the operator announced on its Facebook page.

Among the nearly three dozen hospitalized in the protests on Friday night was a 14-year old boy, shot in the left thigh by an undercover police officer. After he fired the shot, a group threw a petrol bomb at him, briefly setting him on fire.

The police force characterized the shooting as justified, as did Lam, who addressed the city in a five-minute pretaped video released on Saturday afternoon. As she spoke in the recorded tape, she was flanked by over a dozen of her ministers.

“To all citizens, extreme acts of rioters has brought a very dark night upon Hong Kong yesterday. The city is half paralyzed today,” Lam said. “We encourage all citizens come out to condemn the violence, support the Hong Kong government, and to put a resolute end to the riots.”

Protesters on Saturday morning debated on online forums and secure messaging apps on the merits of “taking a rest” amid the city shutdown, but others did not want to deliver the government a victory after the new government restriction. By 3 p.m. in the afternoon, a group of a few hundred had begun marching peacefully from the shopping district of Causeway Bay — many of them still wearing surgical masks.

The government’s decision to implement the mask ban and the use of emergency powers to do so came at a time of already heightened emotions in the city, after an 18-year old boy was shot in the chest by police in one of several chaotic protests in the city on Oct. 1 — the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. The emergency powers, which date back to Hong Kong’s time under British colonial rule in 1922, were last used during leftist riots in 1967 which left more than 50 dead.

Critics have accused Hong Kong’s government of once again being wholly out of touch with the population, as they were when they proposed legislation that would allow extradition to mainland China — the spark of the protest movement back in June. Demands have now swelled to include direct elections for Hong Kong, and — crucially — an independent investigation of a police force many fear is operating with impunity.

“This is the really one very sad day for Hong Kong,” said Dennis Kwok, a pro-democracy lawmaker, who said the government has not learned lessons over the unrest in recent months. “The reason why the people were out there protesting against the extradition bill is because they feared that their freedoms will be taken away.”

He added: “Now, [the government has] demonstrated that the fears are justified, that the Hong Kong government will do anything to take away the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people.”

Tiffany Liang and Timothy McLaughlin contributed to this report.

