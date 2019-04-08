Pro-democracy activists hold yellow umbrellas and banners in show of support Tuesday for Occupy Central activists as they enter court to face a verdict on public nuisance charges. (Alex Hofford/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

A court found nine leaders of Hong Kong’s 2014 pro-democracy movement guilty Tuesday of charges including conspiracy and inciting public nuisance, amid outrage from supporters and human rights groups.

Sentences were expected to be handed down on Tuesday afternoon. The charges could carry a maximum of seven years in jail.

The convictions were the last of dozens over protests almost five years ago, which shut down parts of the city and lasted for 79 days over calls for full democracy in Hong Kong. Prosecutors said the nine had inspired demonstrators to block major roads and cause obstructions in a bid to achieve their political demands.

The protests, known as the “Umbrella Movement” for the only tool demonstrators had to defend themselves against police pepper spray and tear gas, aimed to move Hong Kong away from Beijing’s grip. Protesters hoped to extend democratic rights and end plans for China to vet candidates for the city’s top political job.

When Beijing held firm and police began to use pepper spray and tear gas, the sit-in turned into a swelling movement. Thousands took to the street, shutting down iconic roadways and camping out in crowded districts in protests that lasted more than two months.

The movement had no official leaders, but the nine sentenced Tuesday — which include politicians, legal scholars and a retired pastor — have been accused by Hong Kong prosecutors as individuals primarily responsible for the disruption. Among them are three co-founders of “Occupy Central with Love and Peace,” which advocated for nonviolent civil disobedience to bring about political change.



Occupy Central activists, from left, Benny Tai, Dr. Chan Kin-man and the Rev. Chu Yiu-ming prepare to enter court Tuesday ahead of the verdict. (Alex Hofford/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

“The purpose of civil disobedience is not to obstruct the public, but to arouse public concern to the injustice in society,” Benny Tai, one the three co-founders and among the nine sentence Tuesday, said in his closing submission.

“This case is about some Hong Kong people who love Hong Kong very much and believe that only through the introduction of genuine universal suffrage could a door be opened to resolving the deep-seated conflicts in Hong Kong,” added Tai, a professor.

On Tuesday, ahead of the verdict, hundreds of supporters were gathered around the court and burst out in chants demanding universal suffrage. The defendants said they had no regrets, as supporters held yellow banners behind them, a nod to the color of the movement.

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy activists want the chief executive, Hong Kong’s top political office, to be directly elected. The chief executive is currently chosen from a committee designed to represent different constituencies in Hong Kong, but only after they pass a strict nomination process that critics say is effectively controlled by Beijing.

The former British colony was handed back to China in 1997. Under the “one country, two systems” policy, Hong Kong’s economic and political systems — as well as its judiciary — are supposed to remain untouched for 50 years following the handover, till 2047, and remain distinct from mainland China.

Kong Tsung-gan, a writer and activists tracking the aftermath of the demonstrations, has calculated that 266 demonstrators were prosecuted and more than 100 were convicted.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news