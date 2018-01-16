Raphael Wong Ho-ming, vice-chairman of the League of Social Democrats (left) and Joshua Wong, Demosisto party secretary general speak outside the High Court in Hong Kong on Wednesday. The High Court sentenced Joshua Wong to three months in prison and fellow activist Raphael Wong Ho-ming to four months and 15 days in jail for contempt of court. (Jerome Favre/EPA/Shutterstock)

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was sentenced to three months in jail on Wednesday on charges relating to his role in the 2014 pro-democracy protests known as the Umbrella Movement, he announced.

Wong had pleaded guilty last year for failing to comply with a court order to clear out of a protest camp during the demonstration, and the High Court informed him of its ruling Wednesday.

“Today the high court has sentenced me to 3 months of jail,” Wong tweeted.

Fellow activist Raphael Wong received a sentence of four months and 15 days, the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported, and both were remanded into custody. Fourteen others received suspended sentences.

High Court Judge Andrew Chan said in the ruling that although Wong only stayed in the camp briefly, his involvement in obstruction was deep and extensive, according to the Associated Press.

“He played a leading role on that day. In view of his overall involvement, I am of the view that the only appropriate punishment for Mr. Wong will be one of immediate imprisonment,” Chan ruled.

In 2014, tens of thousands of people took part in a 79-day occupation of central Hong Kong demanding greater democracy, and the chance to freely elect the semiautonomous territory’s chief executive. Their demands were rejected by the governments of Hong Kong and Beijing.

Wong also faces another possible jail term in a separate case relating to the protests.

He and two other activists were given sentences of up to eight months in jail last year for taking part in or inciting unlawful assembly, by storming a courtyard at government headquarters at the start of the protests.

They were later let out on bail pending an appeal, which was heard on Tuesday.

The three had initially been let off with suspended sentences or community service on those charges — until Hong Kong’s justice secretary stepped in and ordered a review of the case. That intervention sparked fears that Beijing had intruded into the case to demand a stiffer sentence.

The ruling in that appeal has yet to be announced.

Under the terms of a deal negotiated during the 1997 handover from British rule, Hong Kong is supposed to enjoy a high degree of autonomy under Chinese rule. Critics say China has not respected the terms of that agreement, and increasingly interferes in Hong Kong’s affairs to reduce the space for free speech and peaceful protest.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news