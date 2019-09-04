This photo taken on July 22, 2019 shows Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaking to the media during a press conference in Hong Kong. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday met with her cabinet and allied lawmakers amid news reports that she plans to announce a full withdrawal of a bill allowing extradition to mainland China that sparked a political crisis in the territory.

Lam suspended work on the bill in June after 2 million people came out for a second huge and peaceful march again the legislation. When protests continued nonetheless, Lam labeled it “dead.” Protesters however have insisted that she fully withdraw it from the legislative agenda, which requires a formal process.

The South China Morning Post newspaper reported Wednesday afternoon that Lam will announce a full withdrawal of the bill after meeting with her government.

The possibility of being extradited to face the justice system in mainland China sparked massive demonstrations in Hong Kong over the summer. Even after the bill’s suspension, protesters worried that it could be revived at any time if it continued to be on the legislative agenda.



Since June, however, the demonstrations — which have at times turned violent and provoked an increasingly harsh police response — have moved beyond just the bill. Protesters have settled on a list of five demands, among them universal suffrage for Hong Kong’s leaders and an investigation into the crisis including the police’s response over the past three months.

Until now, Lam has rejected all the protester’s demands.

“So far, there has been a no to everything,” said Michael Tien, a pro-Beijing lawmaker. “But by 4 p.m., I hope there’s a yes to something.”

He added that while fully withdrawing the bill was the “right thing” to do, it was likely too late to have an impact.

“The focus since the beginning of July has completely shifted now to the confrontation between police and rioters, and how the public perceives it,” he said. “The public is totally polarized, but it is no longer about the extradition bill.”

Hong Kong returned to Beijing’s control in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” arrangement that allowed the city to maintain its own internal governing rules, however in recent years there have been fears that the Chinese government is seeking to exercise greater control.

