Hong Kong’s government has suspended a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, the territory’s chief executive said Saturday, backtracking after days of massive protests that saw violence between police and young demonstrators in the global financial hub.

No timeline has been set for a resumption of debate on the bill, indefinitely delaying plans that would allow the territory to extradite fugitives to countries that do not have a formal extradition treaty with Hong Kong — including mainland China.

“The original urgency to pass the bill in this legislative session here is perhaps no longer there,” said Carrie Lam, the territory’s chief executive.

The government had hoped to pass the bill by July.

“The council will halt its work in relation to the bill, until our work in communication is completed,” she added. “We have no intention to set a deadline for this work.”

However, she has “no intention to withdraw the bill” permanently, Lam said. Her government had backed it out of “passion for Hong Kong and empathy for Hong Kong people,” she said.

The reversal reflects Lam’s increasing isolation in her city, which many fear is descending further into the grip of mainland Chinese rule. Critics of the extradition measure would remove a crucial firewall between Hong Kong and mainland China, effectively allowing mainland law to seep into the territory’s independent and respected judicial system.

Lam’s decision to put off the bill may be too little and too late for demonstrators who have turned out in record numbers all week to oppose what they call the “evil law.”

A small group of demonstrators continued to stand at footbridge leading to the government offices on Saturday, as they have done for most of the week, demanding a complete withdrawal of the bill. The footbridge was engulfed with hundreds of posters and messages, obscuring the walls and pillars. Among them: “Carrie Lam, stop lying to Hong Kong people”, “We keep fighting!” and “Stop Shooting Students!”

“The demands of the protesters are clear,” said Nathan Law, a former lawmaker, activist and founder from pro-democracy group Demosistō. “Carrie Lam most step down, and the people who shot and harmed protesters must be investigated.”

Activists say they will continue with another mass protest planned for Sunday.

Lam previously had insisted that the bill was needed to close a “loophole” in Hong Kong’s legal system.

“There is a very difficult area to understand — why Hong Kong cannot have any mutual legal assistance on criminal matters with our closest neighbors, that is the mainland of China, Taiwan and Macao?” she said on Monday, a day after more than 1 million people turned up in a historic hours-long march across the city in protest of the bill.

“We have to plug that loophole and rectify that deficiency for the long-term benefit of Hong Kong because nobody wants Hong Kong to be a fugitive offenders' haven,” she said then.

But a shift in sentiment started Friday, when pro-Beijing lawmakers began speaking out against Lam’s plan to rush the bill through despite opposition. The pro-Beijing newspaper Sing Tao Daily reported that Lam on Friday had a meeting with senior Beijing officials in Shenzhen, the Chinese city that borders Hong Kong, followed by a meeting with her city’s top officials late that night to discuss the bill.

While Lam was in Shenzhen, thousands of mothers of young Hong Kong protesters held a vigil in central Hong Kong to condemn the extradition law and what they believe was police brutality against their children. The Hong Kong police have been widely condemned by human rights groups and demonstrators for using force against protesters on Wednesday, including 150 canisters of tear gas, as well as rubber bullets and other projectiles.

Wednesday’s protests saw 81 people injured, including a 15-year-old.

