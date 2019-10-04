

Anti-government office workers attend a lunch time protest in Hong Kong on Friday after local media reported an expected ban on face masks under emergency law. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday invoked rarely used emergency powers to ban face masks at demonstrations, a move that her government believes will quell months-long and increasingly violent protests in the city — but which have already had the opposite effect of intensifying anger on city streets.

The decision risks prolonging the unrest that has rocked the city and will effectively expand police powers of arrest amid widespread fear that the department is operating with impunity. It could also risk tainting Hong Kong’s hard-fought reputation as an open financial hub, already under strain over the upheaval of recent months.

“Protests are all over Hong Kong, across the territory,” Lam said in a news conference, flanked by a range of ministers including secretaries for securities and justice. “The violence is destroying Hong Kong.”

“Given the current situation in Hong Kong, this is a necessary decision,” she said.

Lam added that while the emergency ordinance is being enacted to ban the masks, Hong Kong itself is not in a state of emergency.

The ban will take effect from Saturday.

Critics were quick to reject the measure and the emergency laws as a slippery slope.

“Hong Kong authorities should be working to create a political environment in which protesters do not feel the need for masks — not banning the masks, and deepening restrictions on freedom of expression,” said Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch.

The measure has been pushed by a more hardcore group of Beijing loyalists within Lam’s government, who have accused her of being too soft on the unrest roiling the city.

