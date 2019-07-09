HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China is effectively “dead” and conceded her government’s work on the issue was a “complete failure,” responding to sustained public anger over a proposal that sparked massive protests in the city over recent weeks.

Still, she declined to formally withdraw the bill from the legislative agenda, or meet other protester demands, such as an independent inquiry into police use of force in quelling demonstrations.

The Hong Kong government has “put a stop to” the legislative process around the bill, she said, dismissing fears that the legislature will restart the process at a later date.

“I reiterate here, there is no such plan,” she said. “The bill is dead.”

The battle over the extradition bill has posed a serious test of Lam’s leadership — and a challenge for Beijing — as Hong Kongers have publicly resisted what many here perceived as an attack on the territory’s cherished freedoms and autonomy. Protesters have occupied major roads and confronted riot police in a series of clashes.

Protesters rallied on Sunday in Hong Kong, calling for the complete withdrawal of a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

The crisis has exposed deep concerns about the Hong Kong government’s legitimacy and worries over Beijing’s increasing control of the financial hub.

Ms. Lam said her decision to suspend rather than withdraw the bill or meet other demands “is nothing to do with my own pride or arrogance,” but rather “practical” responses that will allow Hong Kong to move ahead.

She appealed for Hong Kongers to trust her administration.

“Give us the time and room for us to take Hong Kong out of the current impasse,” she said.

Her comments on Tuesday were the first since she held a 4 a.m. news conference after protesters occupied Hong Kong’s legislature on the anniversary of the former British colony’s 1997 handover to China.

The swelling movement in Hong Kong has grown to encompass a widespread sentiment that the territory’s government does not work for its people, but exists to push forth an agenda set by Beijing. Lam has said that her government will work to seek out voices of the young, who have driven the most radical protest tactics in recent weeks, and reiterated her promise for a more open style of governance.

[Protesters storm Hong Kong streets over China extradition bill]

Other pro-Beijing voices have acknowledged that an end to Hong Kong’s recurring political crises — another erupted in 2014 over calls for universal suffrage — would not be possible without an overhaul of the political system. The city’s leader is selected by a 1,200-person committee out of a pool of candidates approved by Beijing, and only half of its 70-seat legislature is directly elected.

“The government needs a radical shake-up, both in its mind-set, and its policies and systems, or Hong Kong’s days as a vibrant, and above all, safe, city of Asia will be numbered,” wrote Regina Ip, a pro-Beijing lawmaker and member of Hong Kong’s cabinet, in an opinion piece for the South China Morning Post newspaper.

Lam detailed no such changes on Tuesday. She has become emblematic of the problem for many who have taken the streets in Hong Kong, angered by her responses to the discord. At one point, she compared governing to parenting, and said she couldn’t give in to her son’s demands every time he asks. Those comments have prompted chants like “Carrie Lam is not my mother!” during mass rallies.

The chief executive has declined to step down, but on Tuesday reiterated an earlier public apology.

“I have tendered my most sincere apology for the disturbances and tensions and confrontations caused by our work,” she said, later adding that she had the “passion and the sense of duty to serve the Hong Kong people.”

