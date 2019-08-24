

Anti-extradition protesters gather at Kwai Fong MTR station in Hong Kong on Aug. 20. (Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images)

Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Saturday appealed in a Facebook post for dialogue between her government and protesters, as demonstrators again returned to the streets despite the deliberate closure of subway stops around their planned protest.

“After more than two months’ of escalated protests, we are all tired, can we just sit down and talk about it?” Lam said in her post on Saturday afternoon. She added that “prolonged fighting is not the way out” of Hong Kong’s current crisis, and appealed for protesters to take seriously her proposal to start a platform for dialogue in the city.

Meanwhile, an approved rally in the eastern Kowloon area of Hong Kong again descended into a tense standoff between riot police and protesters. Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation, which runs the city’s subway, had suspended service between several stops and closed off subway stations in the Kwun Tong area where the protest was planned, leading to heated arguments between residents and staff at the subway stations.

By Saturday afternoon, protesters had again dug in for a standoff against police, and started to dismantle “smart lampposts” that have recently been installed in the city — a sign of growing fear against technology that could potentially be used for surveillance by Hong Kong and Chinese authorities. The Hong Kong government when introducing those lampposts said they would be used for collecting information on traffic, weather and air quality, and would not be used for facial recognition or collection of personal data.

“Some violent protesters maliciously damaged lampposts on Sheung Yuet Road, Kwun Tong and vandalized Government properties, neglecting other road users’ safety,” the Hong Kong police said in a statement, adding that they had deployed tear gas and “minimum force” to clear demonstrators.

The scenes marked a return of the kind of chaos that has gripped the city for a dozen weekends now, after large peaceful demonstrations over the previous weekend and again on Friday.

Beijing has been clear on their growing intolerance to the protests, and pressure is now extending to Hong Kong’s multinational corporations and its diplomatic corps.

On Saturday, Chinese police said they had released an employee at the British consulate in Hong Kong who was detained in China as he was trying to make his way back from Shenzhen, the Chinese city that borders Hong Kong.

Cheng was detained for violating mainland Chinese law and “confessed to his illegal acts,” the public security bureau in Luohu, Shenzhen said on its Weibo account, without providing further details. In a statement, his family confirmed that Cheng had returned to Hong Kong, and said he had “no external injury.”

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news