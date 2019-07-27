A protester throws tear gas back at police officers during a demonstration Saturday in the district of Yuen Long in Hong Kong. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

Police on Saturday fired multiple rounds of tear gas at several locations in a packed Hong Kong residential neighborhood, where tens of thousands had gathered in defiance of authorities to demonstrate against mobs who went on a violent rampage last weekend.

The protest — in the neighborhood of Yuen Long in Hong Kong’s New Territories, close to the border with mainland China — was not authorized by police, who cited fears of violence. Yuen Long was the scene of a brazen mob attack on Sunday against anti-government protesters returning from a march. The mob, who were armed with sticks and batons and carried Chinese flags, are believed to be linked to organized crime syndicates known as triads.

Many Hong Kong residents were enraged by the delayed response from police, who did not arrive on scene for nearly 40 minutes despite numerous distressed calls.

Despite the authorities’ warnings, tens of thousands of protesters showed up in the neighborhood Saturday, some armed with makeshift shields, umbrellas and decked in body armor. Protesters were seen digging up bricks from sidewalks, ripping iron poles off railings and removing fencing, digging in for a standoff against police or pro-government mobs.

“We are all here to give a message, to tell those who attacked us loud and clear that we are not scared of them,” said Yam, a 19-year old protester, who only wanted to give his first name, citing the illegality of the demonstration. “Nothing, nothing will stop us from protesting for our rights.”



Demonstrators clash with police Saturday during a protest against Sunday’s attacks in Yuen Long. (Edgar Su/Reuters)

Saturday marked the eighth consecutive week of massive demonstrations in Hong Kong, increasingly marred by violence that is raising global concern. The upheaval was sparked by an unpopular extradition bill that would allow fugitives to be sent to China, and have continued as the government declined to fully withdraw the proposals.

But the crowd’s anger on Saturday was squarely directed at police and the Hong Kong government for their handling of the events of the past weeks — specifically the police’s slow response to the mob violence last weekend. More than 42, 000 emergency calls were made to police, who arrived only after the mob had left. Forty-five people were injured, some seriously.

Police credited their slow response to protests happening in central Hong Kong. They arrested six people involved with the mob violence, but only a day later.

Before sundown, there were tense standoffs at multiple points across the neighborhood. Protesters blocked a police van from passing through, spray-painting it and smashing in windows. Riot police responded with multiple canisters of tear gas, sending a crowd that included elderly women scrambling down an overpass.



Protesters attend a mass rally Saturday in Yuen Long. (Ritchie B Tongo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Riot police also stood guard around a village where Sunday’s mob had reportedly retreated after their attack.

A large number of protesters are gathered in the area “holding iron poles, self-made shields and even removing fences from roads,” police said in a statement Saturday evening, before announcing a clearance operation and urging the public to disperse.

Yoho Mall, a large shopping complex connected to the Yuen Long subway station, remained open Saturday, but most shops were shuttered ahead of the march. Protesters retreating from police gathered in groups inside the mall, which provided a welcome reprieve from the heat and humidity.

At about 6 p.m. a large group of protesters, some carrying homemade shields, marched toward police as they retreated through clouds of tear gas. Clashes stopped briefly as ambulances and at least one firetruck were allowed to pass through the crowd.

Since the demonstration was illegal, protesters masked their participation creatively — alleging they were hiking through the neighborhood, or playing the popular Pokémon GO mobile phone game.

“Hong Kong is our home, it is our freedom to go everywhere. I’m just here exercising my rights,” said 26-year-old Chen, who turned up with 7 friends. She wanted to send a signal of support to protesters and felt “saddened and shocked” by the mob attacks.

“We can’t rely on the police, so we have to rely on each other. That’s why everyone is here, to show support for each other,” she added.

Dissent in Hong Kong has also spread among the tens of thousands of civil servants, aviation workers and others. On Friday, a protest was held at Hong Kong’s airport, facilitated by groups including the airport workers, airline workers and other aviation staff.

