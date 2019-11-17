Police fired tear gas Sunday morning PolyU in Kowloon as protesters tried to stop the clearance of major roads and a cross-harbor tunnel, which have been blocked since last week. Protesters huddled behind a row of umbrellas as confrontations escalated midday and they were blasted by two water cannons firing blue dye and a chemical irritant. An armored vehicle also activated a sonic weapon that produced high frequency sound waves to disperse back protesters. The device can impair the hearing of those too close.

Protesters replied with bricks and petrol bombs, some of which were fired from a catapult made out of bamboo scaffolding.

Since universities became the new protest flash points this past week, protesters have taken up an eclectic spectrum of weapons to defend themselves and their campuses, including bows and arrows and javelins — likely appropriated from campus athletic departments.

PolyU is one of the last campus strongholds after an intense week of protests centered on the semiautonomous territory’s universities. After police laid siege to the Chinese University of Hong Kong last week, protesters barricaded other campuses as well as major roads, drawing the city and schools to a halt.

Later in the day, the government announced that the protest had escalated to “rioting,” adding that “anyone who stays behind or assists rioters” could be charged with rioting, which can carry up to 10 years in prison. More than 4,000 have been arrested since the protests began in June.

On Saturday, members of the People’s Liberation Army, China’s military, appeared on the streets to help clear up the roadblocks protesters had erected around universities, making their first appearance at the protests since the pro-democracy demonstrations erupted in June.

While the PLA’s presence is not unprecedented — it also appeared in September 2018 to assist with disaster relief after a severe hit from Typhoon Mangkhut — the move marks a subtle but significant development. According to Hong Kong law, which as a semiautonomous region is legally distinct from mainland China, the PLA may not interfere with local affairs unless invited by the Hong Kong government.

On Saturday, a government spokesperson denied inviting the PLA, saying it was a “voluntary community activity,” according to Chinese state owned CGTN, drawing sharp criticism from pro-democracy lawmakers who said that the move was illegal and a PR stunt by Beijing to normalize the PLA’s presence to the Hong Kong public.

The Education Bureau, meanwhile, has announced that all classes would be canceled on Monday, following their suspension for most of last week as a strike and protesters paralyzed the city. Two university campuses have also called off classes for the rest of the semester.

Anna Kam and Tiffany Liang contributed to this report.

