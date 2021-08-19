Police said at a news conference that the drugs were linked to a syndicate that had been under investigation for months. In May and July the investigation led to the arrests of eight men and four women aged between 16 and 45 on suspicion of manufacturing and trafficking drugs as well as obstructing the police.
“According to our previous experience, most of the heroin come from the Golden Triangle, or the Golden Crescent ... which includes Thailand, Laos or Burma,” said Chan Kong-ming, superintendent of the Narcotics Bureau. Burma is the previous name of Myanmar.