

Anti-government protesters are sprayed with water cannon during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, Sept. 15, 2019. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

Chants of “five demands, not one less” rang out through the streets of central Hong Kong as tens of thousands of demonstrators again defied a police ban to stage a large march through the city, some appealing to their former colonial rulers, the British, and the United States for support.

Even before sundown, police fired rounds of tear gas to clear protesters occupying a key road, and masked groups in black retaliated by lobbing molotov cocktails and smoke bombs at police barricades outside government buildings, setting them ablaze.

Sunday in Hong Kong marked the 15th weekend of large demonstrations in the semiautonomous Chinese territory. The unrest shows no signs of abating despite an intensifying police crackdown, limited concessions from the Hong Kong government and sheer exhaustion faced by many protesters.

Protests continue to move firmly into uncharted territory, as a sensitive political anniversary for China — the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party on October 1 — draws closer.

Protesters at one point tore up a banner celebrating the anniversary and set it on fire, and instead hung up their own calling for Hong Kong’s liberation.

“We are doing everything we can to fight, and yet we cannot see a victory for ourselves or even a future,” said a 35 year-old who wanted to be identified by his last name, Ho, as he helped unfurl a banner which read “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” from a flyover.

“Of course I am afraid to be arrested with every march I attend, but there is no alternative to standing up for ourselves,” he added.

Protests that were sparked by a now-withdrawn bill allowing extraditions to mainland China have grown in scope and ambition, reviving a long-held aspiration for universal suffrage in Hong Kong.



Protesters vandalize a glass balustrade at a mall during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong, China, Sept. 15, 2019. (Vivek Prakash/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Demonstrations over the past months have underscored how Beijing has lost the support of an overwhelming majority of Hong Kong’s youth and even older groups — contrary to expectations during the 1997 handover.

Protesters have been appealing to Western nations for help while denouncing the mainland as an oppressive force akin to the Nazis.

[Hong Kong protesters sing ‘Star-Spangled Banner,’ call on Trump to ‘liberate’ the city]

A few hundred demonstrators on Sunday gathered outside the British consulate in Hong Kong, singing “God Save the Queen” and demanding that London do more to protect the former colony. Britain is a signatory to an agreement which allows Hong Kong to keep its unique status and relative freedoms from mainland China for 50 years after the handover, until 2047.

Some in Hong Kong hold British National Overseas (BNO) passports, granted before the handover. This document allows easy travel to Britain, but does not give the holder residency or work rights, and some are calling for London to strengthen protections for this group.

A march later in the afternoon swelled to include tens of thousands moving through the streets of central Hong Kong, shutting down major roads and highways in scenes that have now become very familiar. Protesters early in the afternoon started dismantling metal railings and gearing up with gas masks and hard hats in anticipation of confrontation with riot police.

Some again vandalized entrances to subway stations. They broke glass panels and kicked the shards around at Admiralty MTR, the station closest to government buildings and Harcourt Road, a major thoroughfare which they once again occupied.

Police throughout the afternoon repeatedly warned protesters that they were participating in an “unauthorized assembly” and warned them to “stop their illegal acts immediately.”

A relatively new chorus which echoed through the skyscrapers was “Glory to Hong Kong,” a song written only a few weeks ago but has quickly gained traction as the movement’s anthem. The composer of the song, who has been identified as Thomas, posted the lyrics and instrumentals to the online LIHKG forum, which is popular with protesters, in late August.

A crowdsourced effort then ensued to tweak and improve the song, which was then uploaded to YouTube with video of rousing scenes and key moments of the months-long protest movement.



Anti-government protesters are sprayed with water cannon by the riot police during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, Sep. 15, 2019. (Jorge Silva/Reuters)

In recent days, thousands of people have gathered in shopping malls around Hong Kong to belt out the song. At a World Cup qualifying soccer match on Tuesday between Hong Kong and Iran, supporters of Hong Kong turned their backs, flipped the middle finger and booed as March of the Volunteers, the Chinese national anthem, played at the start of the game. Later, Glory to Hong Kong, echoed through the stadium concourse.

Hong Kong, which is not an independent or sovereign country, has no national anthem of its own. Many here reject the Chinese national anthem, and have mocked and jeered it at public events for years. After the protests over the extradition bill began in June, the government delayed a bill that would criminalize mockery of Chinese anthem.

Protesters are increasingly marching under the intensifying threat of arrest and prosecution. Police said Thursday that they had arrested 1,365 people so far between the ages of 12 and 76, and more were arrested on Friday and Saturday.

One lawyer in her early 20s said she waited to join the protest only when it seemed like there were enough people participating out of fear she would be picked off by police.

“We are so traumatized,” she said, declining to be named. “After all these months of tear gas, violence, and arrest, we need no reminders of the risks.”

