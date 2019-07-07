Tens of thousands of Hong Kong protesters gathered Sunday in an enclave frequented by Chinese tourists and connected by a high-speed railway to the mainland, hoping to take their grievances against Beijing directly to its people.

Chanting “free Hong Kong,” the crowd gathered in Tsim Sha Tsui, the tourist-heavy, luxury mall-dotted neighborhood, marched to a railway terminus that connects the territory to the mainland. The terminus, the West Kowloon station, opened last September and is subject to Chinese laws.

Volunteers gave out Hong Kong newspapers and posters advertising the upheaval in the city over the past weeks. News in China is highly censored, and even songs that refer to events like Hong Kong’s handover in 1997 have been removed from music steaming websites.

“Our idea is to spread messages to travelers and tourists, especially those from the mainland,” said Yoanna, a 17-year-old student who declined to give her last name for fear of retribution. “We know that mainlanders will support us, but maybe they can’t get information on what is going on.”

Sustained protests have rocked Hong Kong for more than a month, sparked off by a bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam paused the proposals after more than 1 million people marched through city streets in opposition, but has declined to fully withdraw it or to step down over its handling.

[Beijing’s reaction to Hong Kong protests has been muted. Will that continue?]

The protests have since ballooned to include other demands — including the release of protesters jailed for their involvement in actions like surrounding the legislature and occupying roads — and have become a sweeping movement fighting against Beijing’s control over the semiautonomous territory.

In the clearest demonstration yet against Beijing’s authority and the legitimacy of the Hong Kong government, a group of protesters stormed and briefly occupied the Hong Kong legislature on Monday, on the anniversary of the territory’s handover from the British to China.

The Sunday march was sanctioned by police, but authorities had erected water-filled barricades around the railway station. They restricted access to the station’s interior to only those who had tickets to travel.

Some visitors from China picking up the posters looked confused, and were asking why some streets were blocked off and heavily policed. Others declined to take them.

“People seem scared to ask us more,” said Hin Lee, 30, who was among the crowd with friends. “We mainly want to pass along information. Hong Kong is the only place in China with free information, and so it is our responsibility to not only let the world know what is happening but let mainlanders know.”

Chinese Internet users say that their government is deleting references to and photos of Hong Kong protests on apps such as WeChat and Weibo. As a result, users have started using more oblique references, such as the Cantonese pop song, “Queen’s Road East,” that makes reference to the 1997 handover of Hong Kong to China.

That song has since been pulled from music streaming services in China.

“Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies,” by the Hong Kong rock band Beyond that became an unofficial anthem to the 2014 Umbrella Movement, also appeared to have been removed.

