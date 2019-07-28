Protesters run through tear gas as they face off with riot policemen Sunday in Hong Kong. (Vincent Yu/AP)

Police for the second day in a row fired round after round of tear gas and projectiles at thousands of protesters demonstrating without official authorization on Sunday, this time in central Hong Kong’s crowded residential and commercial areas.

Hong Kong is now in its eighth weekend of sometimes violent protest, transforming neighborhoods and popular shopping districts into battlegrounds between masked protesters and riot police. Underscoring the surreal scenes that have continued to escalate in this financial hub, police on Sunday shouted to residents, warning them to close their windows to protect themselves from tear gas. Bystanders in fast-food restaurants were seen choking on the noxious gas, some of which was fired next to major hotels.

“Prior to the operation, police have liaised with the management of the residential buildings in the neighborhood, and reminded them about the imminent protests and police's prospective actions,” police said in a statement, adding that residents should stay indoors.



Riot police were seen arrested a large number of protesters. A spokeswoman for the police could not immediately provide details.

Thousands of protesters had convened in central Hong Kong to demonstrate against what they saw as police brutality over the course of the protests, including the day before in the neighborhood of Yuen Long. They then marched across an almost 4-mile stretch of central Hong Kong, clashing with police at various points including the iconic Causeway Bay shopping district and an area near Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong.

The liaison office was the focus of protests last week, which saw demonstrators vandalize the building, angering Beijing authorities and prompting them to fortify the area.



Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters on Sunday. (Jeff Cheng/AP)

Hong Kong’s escalating political crisis was sparked by an unpopular extradition bill that would allow fugitives to be sent to China, and has deepened as the government declines to fully withdraw the proposals. In recent days, protesters have become increasingly infuriated with Hong Kong’s police and government, which protesters believe are doing the bidding of Beijing rather than protecting citizens and their rights.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Yuen Long to voice their anger at violent mobs who a weekend earlier had attacked protesters returning to that same area after a huge march. The demonstrations in Yuen Long descended into a standoff with police at the same railway station where the mobs had attacked the weekend before, leaving trails of blood in the suburban area for the second time in six days.

Police arrested 11 men, ranging in age from 18 and 68, in connection with Saturday’s protest “for offences including unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapon, assaulting police officer and assault,” they said in a statement.



This weekend’s protests, unlike previous marches, were not sanctioned by authorities.



Demonstrators clash with police Sunday. (Edgar Su/Reuters)

