Protesters prevented the doors of a subway train from closing as they disrupted the morning commute in Hong Kong on Monday. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

On Monday morning, Ken Kwok did not go into his job in airline operations. Neither did financial planner Rachel Wong. Ashley Yue put her popular Hong Kong food tours on hold for the day.

Instead, they joined civil servants, bus drivers, baristas and pilots in a citywide strike that forced the closure of thousands of businesses, crippled Hong Kong’s subway system and caused hundreds of flight cancellations — an embarrassment for the Asian financial hub’s beleaguered government. As protesters held rallies around the city, even the happiest place on earth was less than happy: workers at Hong Kong Disneyland went on strike, disrupting facilities and rides.

The actions struck at Hong Kong’s increasingly precarious position as an efficient base for business, and signaled widening public anger over the failure of the city’s leaders to offer concessions that could defuse weeks of political strife.

The crisis, triggered by now-suspended plans to allow suspects to be extradited to mainland China, has swollen as Hong Kongers demand the bill’s full withdrawal, an independent inquiry into police actions toward protesters, and an amnesty for those arrested in clashes between demonstrators and police.

Events over the past 72 hours underscored a disconnect between the city’s residents and those who govern them. Footage shared widely on social media showed dozens of residents of a working-class area yelling at police officers to get out of their neighborhood, accusing them of inciting trouble.

On Monday, after two weeks out of public view, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam emerged following another night of clashes to again condemn the protests and warn the city was “on the verge of a very dangerous situation.” She reiterated that the extradition proposal was “dead,” but didn’t offer any concessions toward the protest movement.



Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, speaks during a news conference on Monday, where she warned of a “very dangerous” situation. (Justin Chin/Bloomberg)

“As a result of these widespread disruptions and violence, the great majority of Hong Kong people are now in a state of great anxiety. Some of them do not know whether they could still take some forms of public transport, while others are right now being blocked on the way to work,” she said. “This is a time for us to rally together, to set aside differences and bring back order and say no to chaos and violence.”

The general strike showed how discontent is hardening in this semiautonomous Chinese territory, along with dissenters’ growing propensity for risk. Many who didn’t show up to work on Monday, especially government employees, were aware that they could lose their jobs or face punishment from employers.

[China’s army releases video showing soldiers practicing shooting protesters]

Kwok, the operations worker at Hong Kong Airlines, highlighted the strategic aspect of the strike in hitting the city’s economy and international reputation.

“The airport is the most important piece of infrastructure to the government, and shows the world an image of Hong Kong,” said Kwok. “This is a matter of economic development. Can the government risk it?”



A man stands in front of a shop, with a notice on its shutters announcing it is closed for the day, during Monday’s general strike in Hong Kong. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)

Over 400 employees at his airline signed on to the strike, he said, along with unions representing employees of Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s largest carrier. More than 200 flights at Hong Kong airport — among the world’s busiest — were canceled.

The airport authority said “potential circumstances” might affect operations, and advised passengers to confirm the latest with their airlines.

Striking workers say their anxiety has nothing to do with travel disruption, as Lam suggested, but rather by police violence toward demonstrators and a sense that Hong Kong’s leaders are not representing the city’s interests and are ceding autonomy to China’s central government in Beijing. Chinese officials have warned of a tough crackdown, releasing a video last week that showed soldiers shooting mock protesters.

Weekend after weekend, riot police have unleashed tear gas in densely packed Hong Kong neighborhoods. On Sunday night, streets in the neon-lit shopping meccas of Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui were filled with smoke. Demonstrations have been marked by escalating violence; police have arrested more than 200 protesters, some on riot charges that carry up to 10 years in prison.

[Protests paralyze Hong Kong neighborhoods as clashes flare again]

Outraged by the way that Lam and Hong Kong’s police have handled the crisis, protesters say it is time to up the stakes.

“We can’t just go on marches forever,” said Yue, a 26-year old business owner who runs food and cultural tours in Hong Kong. “If the majority of the city goes on strike it will really put more pressure on the government by disrupting their systems.”

“It’s about protecting Hong Kong’s core values,” she said. “If we let the violent police get away with their crimes, Hong Kong won’t be the Hong Kong we know anymore.”

Denunciations of police have intensified since dozens of armed men, suspected to be linked to organized-crime gangs known as triads, attacked protesters and bystanders returning from a rally last month. Police took almost 40 minutes to arrive despite receiving more than 24,000 emergency calls; in that time more than 40 people were hurt, some seriously. Senior police defended the response and said they were stretched.

Police have arrested only eight people in connection with those attacks on the relatively light charges of unlawful assembly.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s economy is suffering from the crisis. Official data last week showed the economy contracted 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis, while growth slowed to 0.6 percent in annual terms. The Hang Seng stock index, which fell 3 percent on Monday, has suffered amid fears that the protests have hurt Hong Kong’s status as a business center.

Paul Chan, the city’s finance secretary, warned on Monday that Hong Kong could tip into recession, citing a sharp drop in sales of luxury goods and jewelry.

In a statement last week, American Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong president Tara Joseph urged the government to stem further damage and “show clear leadership in meeting the expectations of Hong Kong people and in restoring the city’s international reputation for effective governance.”

[Hong Kong’s civil servants voice anger at their own government]

Lam, a career civil servant before she became Hong Kong’s chief executive in 2017, has remained largely out of public view in recent weeks, even after thousands of civil servants and their supporters turned up to a rally on Friday.

In a statement Sunday evening, a Hong Kong government spokesperson called “on the general public to stand fast at their posts and cherish Hong Kong’s hard-earned international financial center status, stable economic base and a diverse and inclusive social environment.”

“Any large-scale strikes and acts of violence will affect the livelihood and economic activities of Hong Kong citizens,” the statement said, while reiterating that the civil service must stay impartial.

Rachel Wong, the financial planner, disagreed with the government’s assessment that economic stability was of primary concern. The 25-year-old went on strike despite fears of losing customers who are opposed to her politics, as did others in her company, many of whom have Chinese clients.

“It is not about how the business goes or our monetary benefits. At this very difficult time we need to stand up for ourselves, and for our city, to do what I think is the right thing to do,” she said. “It is about our morals, and our humanity.”

Timothy McLaughlin and Anna Kam contributed to this article.

