In this undated photograph obtained by The Associated Press, a UAV-X drone flown by Yemen's Houthi rebels is seen in Hodeida, Yemen. (AP/AP)

A missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, injuring at least 26 and triggering a sharp warning from a Saudi-led military coalition that it would respond firmly.

The attack was among the most severe inside Saudi soil by the Houthis in recent months, threatening to derail efforts to build on a fragile cease fire in the southwestern Yemeni port city of Hodeidah that widely seen as vital for a broader peace in Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting the Houthis for four years in Yemen, said in a statement that a projectile struck the arrivals terminal in Abha airport, causing some physical damage. The wounded — of Saudi, Yemeni and Indian nationalities — included three women and two children, Col. Turki Almalki, the coalition’s spokesman said. The injuries ranged from moderate to minor, with eight of the wounded taken to hospitals for treatment.

The Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack in a broadcast on their Al-Masirah television network, saying they had fired a cruise missile at the airport, roughly 125 miles north of Yemen’s border with Saudi Arabia.

Wednesday’s attack came less than a month after armed drones struck two oil-pumping stations in Saudi Arabia in an attack claimed by the Houthis. As in that strike, the Saudi-led coalition was quick to accuse its regional rival Iran of orchestrating Wednesday’s attack, saying that the attack could amount to a war crime.

“This attack also proves this terrorist militia’s acquisition of new special weapons; the continuation of the Iranian regime’s support and practice of cross-border terrorism; and the continued violation of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions,” said Almalki.

He added that the coalition would take “urgent and timely measures to deter this terrorist militia.”

