Houthi report says flash floods in Yemen leave 9 dead

SANAA, Yemen — Heavy seasonal rains drove flash floods through Yemen and left at least nine people dead, official media reported Sunday.
In Dhamar, at least six people were killed when floods swept their vehicle late Saturday, the report said.
Three more children were dead after heavy rains damaged their home in the capital’s district of Moaeen, it said, and a fourth child was critically injured.
Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, is located at the southern corner of the Arabian Peninsula, overlooking the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.