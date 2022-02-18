The ferry was traveling in the Ionian Sea near the small Greek island of Ereikousa, 15 kilometers north of the island of Corfu, when the fire started.
Images from local television channels of the ferry indicated the fire was extensive.
The rescued passengers were being transported to Corfu.
Six boats from Greece’s coast guard and navy participated in the rescue along with four helicopters, an Italian customs inspection boat and several passing vessels, Senior coast guard official Nikos Lagadianos said.
This version has been corrected to show the ferry is Italian-flagged, not Greek-owned.