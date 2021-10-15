Puerto Rico’s power grid has grown increasingly unstable after Hurricane Maria pummeled the island in September 2017 as a powerful Category 4 storm. Efforts to strengthen the grid have yet to start, with the government announcing on Thursday the first disbursement of federal funds to the Electric Power Authority, with $7.1 million slated for reconstruction work. The money is part of an overall $9.5 billion obligated by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency to rebuild the grid.