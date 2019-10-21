The crackdown has ramped up pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to tighten oversight on these traditional schools known as Almajiris, which teach millions of children in the country’s predominantly Muslim north.

Authorities released 147 students from one facility Saturday in Kaduna State. The pupils, who wore maroon uniforms, filed to a camp where police assessed their condition and contacted family members.

“No responsible democratic government would tolerate the existence of the torture chambers and physical abuses of inmates in the name of rehabilitation of the victims,” Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu said in a Saturday statement.

Though Buhari’s office applauded Ni­ger­ian police for curbing the abuse, officials stopped short of announcing policy changes to confront the problem.

An estimated 10 million children attend Islamic schools in Nigeria, which for centuries were a path to becoming a religious scholar. Teachers are supposed to promote discipline, peace and humility, and part of the education can involve begging for money on the street.

Some parents pay tuition for their children to memorize the Koran. Others hope religious leaders can help youths with drug addiction and mental illness in areas that lack formal health care.

But a dearth of watchdogs has led to exploitation in some programs.

“The more people who rely on them, the more brutal they become,” said Isa Sanusi, spokesman for Amnesty International in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

Three days before the Kaduna raid, authorities rescued 500 captives from an Islamic school in Katsina State, which billed itself as a rehabilitation program for young men and boys with behavioral issues.

The victims were chained to walls, struck with canes and often went hungry in packed rooms, officials said. Some reported enduring sexual abuse.

They had been “subjected to all forms of dehumanization,” police spokesman Sanusi Buba told Voice of America.

On Oct. 12, police freed 67 men and boys from a similar facility in the same northwestern state. Photos showed shirtless victims sitting on the ground — some with chains around their necks.

“They were just beating, abusing and punishing us every day [in] the name of teaching us,” Lawal Ahmad, 33, told Reuters at the time. “They are not teaching us for the sake of God.”

And on Sept. 27, authorities discovered 500 men and boys living in what Kaduna police chief Ali Janga described to the BBC as a “house of torture,” triggering a wave of scrutiny of such institutions across the region.

Children as young as five were kept in chains. Police released a photo of a boy with scars down his back and arms.

Enrollment in unregulated religious education has climbed as parents, who often cannot afford primary school fees, seek alternatives that look honorable on the surface, said Matthew Page, associate fellow at Chatham House’s Africa Program in London.

It’s hard to know how widespread the problem is, he said, because data is scarce and oversight is flimsy.

“There is this absence of the state,” he said, “when it comes to regulating entities like these schools effectively.”

