

Protesters rally against the extradition law proposal on Sunday in Hong Kong. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

They were corporate lawyers and university students, housewives and religious leaders, migrant workers and artists.

A seeming cross-section of the whole Hong Kong society rose up on Sunday in one of the largest demonstrations in years, possibly decades, to protest a proposed extradition law that many fear would finally break the dam holding back China’s surging influence over the political haven.

Braving sweltering heat and storm clouds gathering overhead, several hundred thousand people turned out for Sunday’s march in scenes reminiscent of the Occupy Central movement in 2014 and a mass rally in 2003 that effectively shelved a controversial sedition law.

Legislators in Hong Kong — which was promised semi-autonomy by the Chinese government under a 1997 handover agreement with Britain — are expected to vote this month on a bill that would allow local courts to consider extradition requests from countries including mainland China.

Critics of the bill, which include many from the city’s legal and judicial community, say the measure is being rushed through Hong Kong’s legislative process and would give Chinese authorities the power to extradite political opponents without local legislative oversight.

The city has been shaken since 2016 by the growing reach of Chinese security forces, which have abducted dissident publishers and businessmen off Hong Kong’s streets without the legal cover of extradition proceedings.

Two decades after it returned to Chinese control, the former British colony has also seen electoral and press freedoms shrink markedly. The extradition law, according to broad swaths of Hong Kong’s legal, business, nonprofit community, would be a death blow to the city’s political autonomy.

Hours before the start of Sunday’s march, the Hong Kong government said in a statement that the proposed measure would not “in any way impact on, interfere with, or have a chilling effect on the freedom of assembly, of the press, of speech, of academic freedom or publication; or relate to offenses of a political nature.”

That didn’t stop demonstrators on Sunday, who streamed for hours out of the subway, through alleyways and from bus stops, onto Hong Kong’s main east-west artery in what organizers estimate was likely a historic turnout.



Protesters gesture as they chant "no extradition." (Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images)

Protesters rally Sunday in Hong Kong. (Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images)

Chanting “Hoi Lo! Hoi Lo” — open the street! — marchers surged through police barricades and down Hennessy Road to surround the Hong Kong legislative building. In interviews, many demonstrators confessed a pessimistic view that their city is destined to fall fully under Chinese Communist Party control some day.

But not Sunday.

“I’ll be honest, this probably won’t change a thing,” said Webster Kan, 46, a leather craftsman marching with his wife and 11-year old son. “But this is our last chance to express ourselves before the gate fully opens, to say what kind of society we want, and what we want to leave behind.”

Organizers and political activists say opposition to the extradition measure was unusually broad, and they were able to garner more support compared to previous demonstrations like the Occupy Central and Umbrella Movement in 2014, which sought universal suffrage.

Denise Ho, a singer and prominent activist, said Hong Kong was politically revitalized and galvanized by the measure five years after the Umbrella Movement fizzled.

“People are starting to see how horrendous this bill is that they [lawmakers] are pushing ahead,” Ho said. “People are coming back, Hong Kongers who tried so hard to do something for the city and then gave up are coming back.”

Anthony Lau, a 27-year old corporate recruiter, came out with several relatives even though he and his parents had never participated in a protest before. The extradition law would affect everybody in Hong Kong, including the business community, he said.

“This will effectively end the one country, two systems policy,” Lau said, referring to the framework that assures Hong Kong a degree of political autonomy from Beijing.

Earlier in the week, more than 3,000 lawyers and judges held a silent march to protest how the extradition measure was being pushed through despite calls for more public consultation. Business lobbies have similarly warned about the measure’s implications.

On Sunday, a politically active group of housewives turned out for the protest, as did a group of migrant workers from southern China. Pan-democratic parties distributed placards denouncing the extradition law and lampooning Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leader, Carrie Lam, with the Communist hammer and sickle over her eye.



A protester holds a sign showing Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leader, Carrie Lam, with a hammer and sickle over her eye. (Vincent Yu/AP)

Rallies in opposition to the bill were also organized in nearly 30 cities across a dozen countries — including Japan, Germany and the United States. Demonstrations in major Australian cities, which started prior to the main Hong Kong march, drew several thousand people.

The Hong Kong measure has also drawn attention from Washington. The Congressional-Executive Commission on China warned that the extradition law could potentially violate several provisions of the U.S.-Hong Kong Policy Act, which outlines relations between the United States and Hong Kong.

Enacted in 1992 before the handover, the agreement allows for the United States to maintain its wide-reaching economic and trade relationship with Hong Kong on the condition that China upholds its agreement to Britain to grant Hong Kong a “high degree of autonomy” and uphold democratic freedoms.

The act can be suspended by executive order, and some activists have called on President Trump to do so. The idea now appears to be gaining some consideration in Washington.

Rep. Christopher H. Smith (R-N.J.) a member of the commission said at a hearing last month that the United States should reassess whether its relationship with Hong Kong should continue if it is to be come “just another mainland Chinese city.”

Nathan Law, a former lawmaker and pro-democracy activist, said he was surprised at how quickly and widely opposition to the bill has grown, including from more conservative-leaning religious organizations like the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church Union of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Baptist Association.



Protesters rally Sunday in Hong Kong. (Vincent Yu/AP)

A protest Sunday against the extradition law. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

Following the Umbrella protests, “people have been through a period of feeling hapless and helpless because the Chinese Communist Party is so strong,” Law said. “We have been through a low point but now people are re-energized.”

Kwong Sau-shan, a 70-year old retiree, said she came out to march even though the chances of Hong Kong resisting Beijing were very slim.

“I just hope we can do something,” she said. “This is our last stand.”

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news