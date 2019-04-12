Algerian protesters throw rocks as they clash with riot police during an anti-government demonstration in the capital Algiers on April 12. Algerian protesters gathered for the first Friday protests since the announcement of presidential elections to succeed ousted leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika, fearing a ploy by the ruling system to stay in power. (Ryad Kramdi/AFP/Getty Images)

Hundreds of thousands of Algerians took the streets Friday in one of the largest demonstrations the country has seen since its president resigned last week, demanding that his interim successor and other elites also step down.

But in a sign that the North African nation’s security forces could be losing patience with the ongoing demonstrations, clashes erupted between police and protesters, injuring several people, according eyewitnesses. Riot police fired tear gas canisters at demonstrators in downtown Algiers to disperse them.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika left office 10 days ago, ending two decades in power, after weeks of protests by Algerians from all walks of life convinced the powerful military to abandon their loyalty to the president and demand that he step down.

But that hasn’t satisfied many Algerians. They have launched eight successive days of demonstration calling for the removal of Bouteflika’s ruling cabal, known as “le pouvoir,” or the power, which has dominated the oil-rich North African nation since its independence from France in 1962. Many Algerians have denounced the elite as corrupt and want them to be prosecuted.

According to the country’s Constitution, the head of the upper house of parliament, Abdelkader Bensalah, was appointed interim president for 90 days until a presidential election can be organized July 4. But many protesters reject BenSalah, a close ally of Bouteflika’s.

“No to Bensalah,” the crowds chanted Friday in downtown Algiers.

Friday’s protest was also the most hostile yet toward Algeria’s military leadership. Earlier this week, Gen. Ahmed Gaed Salah, the army’s chief of staff, said that he expected some of Bouteflika’s cabal to face prosecution and that he supported elections.

But many protesters remain suspicious of the army, believing it is seeking to exert full political control. Salah was instrumental in bringing down Bouteflika when he declared the president unfit for office. But now many fear Salah’s ambitions are greater, and think that his support for Bensalah as the country’s interim leader is a sign that the army does not want to change the ruling order.

Many protesters chanted: “Go out Gaed Salah!”

“People have no trust in the army,” said Omar Fekak, 24, a graduate student in politics who traveled from Blida, 20 miles west of the capital. “They believe it is working for maintaining the regime, the one it propped up and helped maintain since the country’s independence.”

On Friday, demonstrations unfolded in 26 cities across the nation. Similar slogans were shouted by protesters, especially, “Gaed Salah go away, Bensalah go away.”

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news