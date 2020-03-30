The government has argued that the emergency powers are necessary to fight the outbreak, but political analysts say they have questions over whether Orban will relinquish them when the health crisis subsides. Hungary has 447 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.



“He is using this crisis to further increase his power,” said András Bíró-Nagy, the director of the Budapest-based Policy Solutions think tank. “The Hungarian prime minister enjoys the situation where he can act as a captain in a crisis. I don’t see him giving up these powers again easily.”

He pointed to the fact that Orban still enjoys emergency powers brought in to deal with the 2016 migrant crisis as a precedent.

Orban does not stand alone in being accused of a coronavirus power grab amid concerns that leaders with authoritarian tendencies could exploit the current crisis. In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of carrying out what Israeli left-wing newspaper Haaretz dubbed a “coronavirus coup” to remain leader by shutting down parliament while also closing courts and expanding surveillance.

And while expansive emergency measures in countries such as Britain, France and Italy may have an end date before they have to return to parliament for extensions, the erosion of checks and balances on democracy is still a cause of concern, rights activists say.

“In states of emergency, there may be a need to temporarily derogate from certain rights and procedures but any such measures need to be temporary, proportionate and absolutely necessary from a public health perspective,” said Lydia Gall, an Eastern Europe researcher with Human Rights Watch.

“Vaguely formulated provisions, as can be seen in the state of emergency legislation adopted, do not fulfill those criteria and certainly not when they are set for an indefinite period of time,” she added.

The move effectively leaves the government free to pass any type of decree it sees fit, she said. “We will have to wait and see how the government will use this unlimited power.”

While the government says the constitutional court can still act as a check, observers point out it has been stacked with Orban loyalists.

“In practice, everybody in Hungary knows the constitutional court is never going to go against Orban,” Bíró-Nagy said.



The European Union has already launched punitive measures against Orban’s government. The bloc said that Orban’s attacks on the media, the judiciary and the rights of minorities pose a “systematic threat” to its core values.

But so far, it has not managed to shift Hungary’s course and analysts say the 27-member bloc will now be distracted with the broader issues of dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

Reactions were muted on Monday. Didier Reynders, the European Union commissioner for justice, said that the organization evaluates emergency measures taken by member states in relation to fundamental rights.

“This is particularly the case for the law passed today in Hungary concerning the state of emergency and new criminal penalties for the dissemination of false information,” he tweeted.

Others, including former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi, called for decisive action.

“I have been dreaming of a ‘United States of Europe’ for years,” he wrote on Twitter. “Precisely for this reason, I have the right, and the duty, to say that after what Orban has done today, the European Union MUST act and make him change his mind. Or, simply, expel Hungary from the Union.”



László György Lukács, a right-wing parliamentarian with the Jobbik party, told the pro-government news site Hungary Today he believed in tough measures to fight the virus but “Orbán must not use the epidemic to build a kingdom.”