The numbers reflected a worsening pandemic situation in the Central European country, which in spring had the highest COVID-19 death rate per capita in the world.
An early leader in inoculations, Hungary has struggled to overcome vaccine hesitancy in recent months. Around 40% of its total population has still not received a jab. It lags nearly 9 percentage points behind the average vaccination rate in the rest of the 27-country European Union.
State-run hospitals have set aside 20% of the country’s beds for patients with severe cases of COVID-19, in accordance with a decree from Hungary’s Ministry of Human Resources which went into effect on Monday.
On Wednesday, 5,852 patients were being treated in hospitals for COVID-19.
In October, the government allowed private employers to require that their employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for work, and required all public employees including teachers to receive a jab.
On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to avoid traveling to Hungary.
