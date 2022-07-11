Hurricane Darby grows into Cat 4 storm; no threat to land

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Darby strengthened into a Category 4 storm Monday while far out in the Pacific west of southern Mexico, with forecasters saying it posed no threat to land.
The center said Darby was a very compact storm, with hurricane-force winds extending outward only about 10 miles (20 kilometers) from its center. Tropical storm-force winds were felt out to 60 miles (95 kilometers).
Darby was forecast to strengthen some more but then begin weakening by midweek and be a tropical depression by Saturday while approaching an area to the south of the Hawaiian Islands.