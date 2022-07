The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Darby had winds of 125 mph (205 kph) making it a Category 3 hurricane. It had weakened somewhat from peak winds of 140 mph (220 kph), but continued moving west at 16 mph (26 kph).

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Darby continued roaring across the open Pacific Tuesday as a major storm, but it posed no threat to land.

The storm was located more than 1,400 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California and was expected to fade to a tropical depression before nearing Hawaiian longitudes at the weekend.