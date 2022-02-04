The Cessna C172 plane took off from the domestic airport in Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, on Thursday, for a scheduled two-hour tour. It last made contact with aviation authorities about an hour later. It didn’t send a distress signal.
Officials said the plane may have crashed over Thingvellir National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Reykjavik that contains Iceland’s second-largest lake.
Asgrimur Larus Asgrimsson, head of operations at the Icelandic Coast Guard, told The Associated Press that “cellphone data has given us a reason to narrow the search area down to the Thingvellir area.”