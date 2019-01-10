WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Swedish home furnishings giant Ikea has announced plans to open its first New Zealand store.

The company said Friday it would build the store near the largest city of Auckland over the next few years, and would open a pop-up store to give customers a taste of what was to come before the flagship store opened.

The announcement was welcomed by many New Zealanders concerned with high prices and limited selections for home furnishings, due in part to the costs of shipping to the island nation of 5 million people.

Ikea says planning is still underway for the location, size and opening date of the store, which would include a restaurant. The company says it would employ several hundred New Zealanders and offer 7,000 products in the store and online.

