Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from a balcony at the Embassy of Ecuador in London in 2017. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY — For almost seven years, Ecuador’s government weighed the risks and rewards of providing safe haven to Julian Assange at the country’s embassy in London, a diplomatic high-wire act that thrust the small South American at odds with one of its most important partners.

By Thursday, Ecuadoran officials eager to improve trade and other relations with the United States and exasperated by what they described as the WikiLeaks founder’s overbearing presence had reached a decision.

A gambit that began as a show of anti-U. S. defiance by a leftist Ecuadoran president collapsed with Assange’s expulsion and arrest under the president’s more moderate successor.

“The patience of Ecuador has reached its limits,” President Lenín Moreno said after British Security agents arrested a bearded Assange and carried him into a police vehicle.

It had become increasingly clear in Ecuador that Moreno’s politics would lead eventually to Assange’s ouster. Rumors of his imminent expulsion had been circulating for days. He now faces extradition to the United States to face a charge of attempted computer hacking.

The political scientist Joaquín Hernández said sympathy for Assange had dwindled in the nation of 17 million, where many had come to see him as a “political imposition.”

“The costs of maintaining him in the embassy and his ungrateful attitude were offensive,” said Hernández, dean of Universidad Espíritu Santo in Guayaquil.

The decision to grant refuge to Assange had been made by Moreno’s predecessor, Rafael Correa, whose relationship with the United States had grown increasingly contentious.

In 2007, Correa refused to renew the lease of a U.S. military base unless Ecuador could open its own base in Miami. He accused U.S. officials of spying on him. In 2011, he expelled the U.S. ambassador.

[WikiLeaks’ Assange arrested in London, accused by U.S. of conspiring in 2010 computer hacking attempt]

Taking in Assange in 2012 further strained the relationship.

U.S. authorities say Assange agreed to help a U.S. Army intelligence analyst break a password to the Defense Department’s computer network in 2010. In an indictment unsealed Thursday, prosecutors say Chelsea Manning, then known as Bradley Manning, gave WikiLeaks hundreds of thousands of classified U.S. records, including diplomatic cables and reports from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

Exports from Ecuador to the United States fell from $10.87 billion in 2014 to $7.47 billion in 2015, and Ecuador turned to China to finance massive infrastructure projects, with loans that swelled the national debt.

For a while, an oil boom helped buoy Ecuador’s economy. But the price of oil and other commodities fell, and by the time Moreno was elected president in 2017, he was forced to reckon not only the geopolitical legacy of his predecessor by also an economic recession.

Seeking foreign assistance, Moreno signed a $4.2 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund and inched closer to the United States.

Vice President Mike Pence thanked Moreno in Quito last year for improving relations.

“The actions that you’ve taken have brought us closer together once again.

Moreno called Assange a “stone in the shoe” and an “inherited problem.”

The relationship between Ecuador and Assange unraveled over issues large and small. Moreno blamed WikiLeaks for intercepting his private messages and releasing private photos of his family. The embassy ordered Assange to pay for his own health care, and to clean up after his cat.

“Mr. Assange has violated the agreement we reached with him and his legal counsel too many times,” Moreno said this month.

[WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange accused of conspiring to break DoD password]

Hernández, the political scientist, said it didn’t make sense “to keep maintaining a man who fails to understand and despises the country.”

“Assange is grateful to Correa, not to Ecuador,” he said.

Francisco Rodriguez, chief economist at Torino Capital in New York, said the revocation of Assange’s asylum status seems to be “part of the political quid pro that comes with improving relations with the U.S.”

Alejandro Olivares, a political scientist with the Faculty of Latin American Social Sciences in Ecuador, said the decision to expel Assange was unlikely to be unpopular.

“In general, in Latin America and in Ecuador there’s always a problem when a government does something which is seen as very pro-U. S.” he said. “People ask, ‘Why are you doing the dirty work of the U.S.’ — especially in the Trump era.

“But in the specific case, it’s more of an issue between those who support Correa and those who don’t.”

Correa, now living in Belgium, is wanted for arrest in his homeland over alleged links to a 2012 political kidnapping.

Moreno was once his vice president. But over the last year, he has been eager to distance himself from his former ally. Expelling Assange helps achieve that goal.

After Assange’s expulsion and arrest Thursday, Correa described Moreno as “the greatest traitor in Ecuador and Latin America’s history.”

Ecuador’s parliament reacted to news of Assange’s expulsion during a session Thursday. There was a clear division between those who supported the decision and those who called it undemocratic.

“Why does the United States want him? To shut him up,” said one lawmaker, Juan Cardenas. “In the United States there is the death penalty. ...

“I ask the world to forgive an Ecuador that is not represented by this decision.”

But most members of parliament supported Assange’s expulsion.

“Every coherent Ecuadoran salutes this decision of the government,” Marcelo Simbaña said. “But it is strange how much time has passed. It was a series of historical errors that gave Assange asylum in 2012.”

Sieff and Martinez reported from Mexico City. Hernández reported from Caracas.

