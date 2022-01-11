The statement said the driver lost control of the truck while the unlicensed, rickety ferry was transporting it across the river. The truck was carrying 24 workers, including children, returning home from a farm where they worked, it said.
Fourteen were rescued, and rescue workers were still searching for the missing, it said.
Authorities have arrested the truck diver and three ferry workers, and were searching for the ferry’s owner, the statement said.
Ferry, railway and road accidents are common in Egypt mainly because of poor maintenance and the lack of regulations.