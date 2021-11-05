Days after Youngkin’s defeat of Terry McAuliffe, a former governor and longtime Democratic Party fundraiser, conversations in Richmond pivoted from campaign rhetoric to rosy talk of bipartisanship, with elected officials in both parties expressing hope that next year’s legislative session will provide opportunity to find common ground. Youngkin is reaching out by phone to Democrats and Republicans and planning to meet with Senate lawmakers at a finance retreat later this month, according to Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment. He also joined outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam for lunch, and gave public remarks suggesting he might turn to the Democrat with questions.