“When we came into rehearsals the first day I sucked. I sucked bad. I was horrible because I feel like that’s where you should be horrible at, in rehearsal,” she said. “We played a lot, and what I love about Paul is he was blatantly honest with me, which is the most refreshing thing in the world. I learned a lot from him, and I’m very, very grateful, Paul, that you let me be in the movie. And that you didn’t fire me on that first rehearsal.”