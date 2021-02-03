“Why aren’t we talking about this?!” Rihanna tweeted to her more than 100 million followers. She shared a link to a CNN news article on the demonstrations with the hashtag #FarmersProtest.

Mayhem followed in India as pro-government supporters trolled the singer accusing her of tweeting in exchange for money. In 2020, Rihanna’s net worth was reported to be $600 million and she featured in a Forbes list of the richest self-made women in the United States.

Many Indians thanked Rihanna for bringing international attention to the issue. A Bollywood actor-singer released a track in Punjabi dedicated to Riri, calling her a “pretty girl from Barbados.”

Rihanna’s tweet was followed by a spate of tweets from other international figures in support of the farmer protests. Environmental activist Greta Thunberg said she stands in “solidarity” with them while Vice President Harris’ niece, Meena said “democracy was under assault” in India.

Democrat Jim Costa, a member of the influential Foreign Affairs Committee said that the “right to peaceful protest must always be respected.”

The Indian government fired back with a caustic Foreign Ministry statement saying celebrities should refrain from the “temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments” without full knowledge of the issue.

“We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse,” the statement read.

Referring to the farmers’ storming the capital’s famous Red Fort Monument on Jan. 26, the statement said that only a very “small section” of farmers had “reservations” about the laws. The statement was shared with the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Indian celebrities also came out in support of the government. A Bollywood actor responded to Rihanna calling her a “fool,” equating protesting farmers to terrorists.

Tens of thousands of farmers, men and women, young and elderly have sat on highways in the biting winter cold, blocking roads leading into the national capital. A sprawling protest city has emerged with community kitchen, laundry services and portable toilets.

The protests which had gone off peacefully for weeks took a violent turn on Jan. 26 with clashes breaking out between farmers and the police in Delhi. In response, the government cracked down on protests.

Internet in the areas where demonstrations are taking place was turned off, roads were fortified with nails, ditches and concertina wires were laid out to prevent farmers from entering the city, which many likened to “warlike” preparations.

Farmers are afraid that the new laws will remove the safeguard of guaranteed prices for some crops and lead to their exploitation at the hands of large corporations. The government has said the laws are necessary reforms to liberalize the sector. Talks between the two sides have failed to break the impasse.