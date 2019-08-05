Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, on Monday. (Mukesh Gupta/Reuters)

India said Monday it was revoking a constitutional provision granting certain autonomous powers to Indian-controlled Kashmir, setting the stage for new clashes in the disputed region.

The move followed a tense night when Indian authorities put prominent politicians under house arrest in Srinagar, Kashmir’s capital, and cut off mobile and Internet services to the Himalayan region without explanation.

Amit Shah, India’s Interior Minister, told Parliament that New Delhi would revoke Article 370, which gives Kashmir the right to make its own laws. The step also nullifies another provision that bars nonresidents from purchasing property in the state.

Shah said that India was taking the controversial step “keeping in view the prevailing internal security situation fueled by cross-border terrorism.” He also announced reorganizational measures that would effectively limit the state government’s powers.

Article 370 had been considered a cornerstone of Kashmir’s inclusion in India during the 1947 partition that separated India and Pakistan following the end of British colonial rule.

Monday’s move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hard-line Hindu nationalist party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, won a big victory in Indian elections in May. The decision is likely to further damage New Delhi’s relationship with its most restive state, its only Muslim-majority one, and ignite unrest there.

India’s army and air force were put on high alert and 8,000 troops were airlifted to Kashmir after the announcement, according to media reports. Local life in Kashmir remained paralyzed with curfew-like situation as communication lines remained down.

Calling the move “unprecedented,” Ankit Panda, a New York based geopolitical analyst, said it would be difficult to predict immediately what comes next. “Once news gets to the people of Kashmir, who are still under a communications embargo, this decision will likely mobilize considerable resistance,” he said.

Pakistan condemned India’s decision, saying it violated a United Nations resolution.

Speculation over the central government’s plans for Kashmir raged for over a week after local media reported deployment of 35,000 additional troops. Rights groups have often called Kashmir one of the world’s most militarized zones and say abuses regularly take place.

In the lead-up to the move, the government also announced a sudden curtailment of an annual Hindu pilgrimage, citing a terror threat from Pakistan. All tourists were asked to evacuate the state immediately.

Political leaders from Kashmir called the move “illegal and unconstitutional.” Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said it was the “darkest day in Indian democracy,” which would make India an “occupational force” in the region.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, both of which claim the strategic region in its entirety. The two countries have gone to war over the region previously.

Read more

In Indian-controlled Kashmir, unprecedented attack puts focus on homegrown militants

Meet the pilot who may have averted an India-Pakistan war

To control crowds in Kashmir, police fired pellets. Now this 16-year-old will never see fully again.

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news