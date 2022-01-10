The belated boosters are being given to high-risk groups who were among the first to receive vaccines last year and whose immunity may be waning. Unlike other countries, where many people receive a different vaccine as a booster, most Indians will receive the same type, in most cases the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by India’s Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine maker. The benefits of this are “relatively limited,” and India had been hoping to have more vaccines available so it could mix the booster shots Lahariya said.