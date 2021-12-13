Called the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the mega-project was first commissioned in 2019 and built to create easy access between the temple and the river – both iconic sites for pilgrims, who often wade into the Ganges before offering the holy water at the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, the god of destruction. Covering about 500,000 square feet, the project also includes 23 buildings and 27 temples.