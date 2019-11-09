The verdict in the decades-old dispute is a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who won reelection in a landslide in May. The building of a temple to the Hindu god Ram is a long-held objective of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

AD

In 1992, Hindu extremists tore down a 16th-century mosque in Ayodhya to make way for the temple, an act that set off deadly communal riots across the country. Hindu nationalist groups believe the mosque was built at the site of Ram’s birthplace where a Hindu temple once stood.

AD

Ahead of Saturday’s verdict, authorities beefed up security precautions across the country. In India’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh, schools were shut in anticipation of possible unrest. Restrictions on public gatherings were implemented in Delhi and Mumbai, India’s two largest cities, according to local news reports.

Modi appealed for calm the night before the verdict. “We must maintain harmony together,” he wrote on Twitter. “Whatever decision on Ayodhya comes from the Supreme Court, it will not be anyone’s defeat or victory.”

AD

Outside the Supreme Court on Saturday, shouts of “Jai Shri Ram!” — victory to Lord Ram — and “We will build a temple there!” broke out after the verdict was announced. Some blew conch shells, a traditional Hindu signal of triumph.

Tania Dutta contributed reporting.

AD