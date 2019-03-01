As Israelis digested the charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust leveled against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the question on the minds of many Friday was whether it may spell the beginning of the end for Israel’s long-serving leader.

Polls have indicated that although Netanyahu will be hurt by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s decision to indict him, pending a hearing in which he can present his defense, the prime minister still has a fighting chance of being reelected on April 9, when the country votes in legislative elections.

However, calls for him to stand down have sharpened.

Netanyahu has shown no sign of being prepared to do so voluntarily.

In a televised speech Thursday evening, after news of Mandelblit’s decision emerged, Netanayhu made an embattled vow to “continue serving you and the state for many years.”

[Netanyahu should be indicted on charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust, Israel’s attorney general recommends]



Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit attends an event at the presidential compound in Jerusalem on July 19, 2017. (GALI TIBBON/AFP/Getty Images)

He told the public not to let a “witch hunt” by bureaucrats, commentators and reporters cause confusion and promised that the “house of cards” built around three corruption cases against him would soon come tumbling down.

“Do not believe the spin,” he said. “I intend to serve you for many years. It all depends on you and not on the officials or the TV studios.”

In theory, if he wins at the ballot box in April, Netanyahu could hold office for many more years as Israel’s prime minister. Israeli law does not require him to step aside unless he is convicted and all avenues for appeal are exhausted.

That legal process could well stretch long beyond another full term in power. For example, it took five years after the initial announcement of an indictment on corruption charges before former prime minister Ehud Olmert was convicted. It took a further two years of appeals before he entered prison.

For Netanyahu, now that Mandelblit's letter outlining the charges against him has been sent to his legal team, a date will be set for a hearing so the accused can rebut the allegations. Netanyahu's lawyers told Israeli networks Thursday that they have witnesses and documents that would prove his innocence in all three criminal cases.

In a televised speech following Netanyahu’s address on Thursday night, main political challenger Benny Gantz said it was impossible for Netanyahu to continue to govern.

The former army chief of staff, whose newly formed Blue and White Party is polling neck and neck with Netanyahu’s ruling Likud faction, called on him to step down.

“Benjamin Netanyahu, I turn to you this evening — wake up, think about the national responsibility and resign,” said Gantz. “If and when you prove your innocence, you can return to the public arena with your head held high.”

His call was followed by other politicians.

“This is a sad day for the State of Israel,” said Yair Lapid, who merged his Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party with Gantz’s last week. “Netanyahu cannot continue to serve as prime minister. He knows that. He knows that better than anyone.”

[Netanyahu’s election rivals merge as Israeli leader makes pact with extreme right]

Indeed, when he was leader of the opposition and his rival Olmert was indicted, Netanyahu argued that the prime minister should step aside because he would be too distracted by the legal case to govern.

In addition to Blue and White candidates, members of the Labor Party held a protest outside the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem on Friday. Saying it was a “black day for Israel,” they called for Netanyahu to step down.

Tamar Zandberg, chairwoman of the left-leaning Meretz Party, said Netanyahu should immediately announce that he will not run in the upcoming election.

But Netanyahu’s partners and others loyal to him have pushed backed. Many quickly released statements saying they would join a government under his leadership, even with an indictment. And Netanyahu appears determined to continue serving until the last possible moment.

“Netanyahu has the presumption of innocence like any other citizen in the country,” said Education Minister Naftali Bennett, head of the Yamin HeHadash (New Right) Party. He said his faction would back Netanyahu to be prime minister if he beats Gantz at the ballot box next month.

Netanyahu’s Likud party said in a statement that it would launch its official election campaign next week and that he was in the process of strategizing with candidates.

[Former Israeli prime minister Olmert starts 19-month jail sentence]

“Benjamin Netanyahu is the Likud movement’s candidate for prime minister,” Yuli Edelstein, who is placed second on the party’s list. “We will continue with force all the way to a Likud victory and the formation of a strong right-wing bloc.”

Guy Lurie, a researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute, said that while Netanyahu could legally remain in office until his final appeal, the public will worry that the government might be hurt by a prime minister fighting criminal cases.

“It would put Israeli democracy under strain,” he said. “His ability to maintain a regular functioning government, if he is indicted following the hearing, will be difficult, and it is hard to imagine how such a thing could happen.”

The prime minister faces three sets of charges.

In the first, Case 1000, Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust for taking lavish gifts in return for political favors. From Israeli film producer Arnon Milchan, he took $75,000 worth of cigars and champagne with a value of $55,000 in return for adjusting tax regulations to benefit the billionaire and lobbying U.S. officials for a visa on his behalf, according to the letter Mandelblit sent to lawyers.

In the second, Case 2000, he is again accused of fraud and breach of trust for a deal with Arnon Mozes, the publisher of Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, to use legislation to weaken a rival daily in return for favorable coverage.

The most serious allegations appear to be in Case 4000, in which Netanyahu faces a bribery charge. He is accused of easing regulations that benefited Shaul Elovitch, the majority shareholder in the Israeli telecommunications giant Bezeq — also in return for positive coverage on an Israeli news site that Elovitch owns.

Read more

[Israeli attorney general’s Comey-like bind: Whether to go public in Netanyahu probe before the election]

[Netanyahu’s legal woes should be a boon for Israel’s left, but it’s busy imploding]

[Fake mustaches, Trump posters and Netanyahu interviewing himself: The bewildering world of Israeli election ads]

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news